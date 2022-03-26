Bottleworks expanding, adding more restaurant, retail, office space

INDIANAPOLIS — Work to bring two office buildings, retail space, a new parking garage, streetscape and landscaping improvements to the Bottleworks District in downtown Indianapolis will begin this year, the developers announced.

Hendricks Commercial Properties announced Phase II of the development plan will encompass more than two acres of land from Mass Ave to 9th Street.

The expansion includes a five-story building near Mass Ave and North College Avenue will have four floors of office space and retail space on the ground floor. A second building near College Avenue and 9th Street will have two-and-a-half floors of office space and retail spaces on the first floor.

Provided

According to a press release from the developer, both buildings will have integrated access to a climate-controlled parking garage. 260 additional parking spaces will be added to the area as part of Phase II.

Construction is scheduled to begin during the summer of 2022 and will be completed in 2024 and 2025.