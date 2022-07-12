Mayor Hogsett announces neighborhood grant program recipients

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Mayor Joe Hogsett along with the Indianapolis Neighborhood Resource Center announced the recipients of the Indianapolis Neighborhood Grant Program.
The grant money, which is funded by American Rescue Plan dollars, gives neighborhoods in Indianapolis a chance to request as much as $10,000 for projects that add quality to their neighborhood.
“My thanks to all the neighborhoods coming together to create transformative projects, and to the Indianapolis Neighborhood Resource Center for administering this grant program,” Hogsett said. “These spaces will beautify our communities, provide a stronger sense of place, and bring people together.”
Twenty-six recipients received a total of $219,503.52. Though exact amounts were not released, none received more than $10,000.
"We're so excited about the Neighborhood Grants Round One Awardees,” Ari Beedie, Neighborhood Engagement Director for the Indianapolis Neighborhood Resource Center said. “The creativity and passion from neighbors were evident in the applications. A special thank you goes to our Advisory Committee, made up of INRC program alumni, community stakeholders and more. We couldn't have done this work without them."
Tuesday’s announcement was made at the future site of the “Pleasant Run Parkway Native Garden & Gathering Space,” organized by the South Village Neighborhood Association.
“I am excited to see our neighborhoods prosper and flourish from the ideas of our own residents,” Councilor Kristin Jones said in a statement, whose District 12 includes the Native Garden & Gathering Space. “We are thankful for the numerous partnerships that invested and believed in our communities.”
The second round of grant funding will open applications in October 2022.
Convening Organization
Project Title
Bates-Hendricks Neighborhood Association
South New Jersey Street public benches
Bretton Wood HOA
Bretton Wood Playground Improvement Project
Brookside CDC
Summer Play Enhancement (Inflatables)
Community Alliance of the Far Eastside
Community Orchard and Greenspace at CAFE
Community Heights Neighborhood Organization
Community Heights Traffic Calming and Street Beautification
Crooked Creek CDC
Crooked Creek Gateway Project
Crown Hill - Mapleton Fall Creek
Community Food Box Project
Emerson Heights Community Organization
Evenings in the Park - Celebrations of History and Community
Englewood Neighborhood Association
Englewood Neighborhood Gateway and Playspace Enhancement
Foxfire HOA
Community Playground Gathering Overhaul
Friends of Belmont Beach
Belmont Beach Pop-up Park
Friends of MLK
Friends of MLK Park Trash Receptacle Upgrade Project
Garfield Park Neighborhood Association
Wayfinding Signage
Historic Irvington Community Council
Irvington Corridor Banner Signage
Historic Meridian Park
Historic Meridian Park Pocket Park Update
Historic Watson Park
36th and Winthrop Beautification Project
Holy Cross Neighborhood Association
The Holy Cross Neighborhood Commemorative, Community Gathering Space
Homewood Park West Neighborhood Association
Homewood Park Neighborhood Signs
Ladywood Estates HOA
Ladywood Estates Historic District - Well House and Native Garden Revitalization
Living Water Fellowship
Living Water Neighborhood Cleanup
One Voice Martindale Brightwood
Martindale Brightwood Community Activation Project (CAP)
Pike Township Residents Association
W 56th Causeway Barrier Beautification
Ransom Place Neighborhood Association
Bringing History To Life Through Art at Ransom Place
South Village Neighborhood Association
Pleasant Run Parkway Native Garden & Gathering Space
Speedway Arts Council
Interactive History Mural on Main
Warfleigh Neighborhood Association
Neighborhood Signage
The program is available to Registered Neighborhood Organizations within Marion County and located within a Qualified Census Tract and/or within a ZIP Code that was negatively impacted by COVID-19 (as defined by the SAVI’s COVID-19 Impact Score).