Mayor Hogsett announces neighborhood grant program recipients

Neighborhood Grants.jpg
WRTV / Shea Goodpaster
Mayor Hogsett makes Neighborhood Grants announcement.
Posted at 5:30 PM, Jul 12, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Mayor Joe Hogsett along with the Indianapolis Neighborhood Resource Center announced the recipients of the Indianapolis Neighborhood Grant Program.

The grant money, which is funded by American Rescue Plan dollars, gives neighborhoods in Indianapolis a chance to request as much as $10,000 for projects that add quality to their neighborhood.

“My thanks to all the neighborhoods coming together to create transformative projects, and to the Indianapolis Neighborhood Resource Center for administering this grant program,” Hogsett said. “These spaces will beautify our communities, provide a stronger sense of place, and bring people together.”

Twenty-six recipients received a total of $219,503.52. Though exact amounts were not released, none received more than $10,000.

"We're so excited about the Neighborhood Grants Round One Awardees,” Ari Beedie, Neighborhood Engagement Director for the Indianapolis Neighborhood Resource Center said. “The creativity and passion from neighbors were evident in the applications. A special thank you goes to our Advisory Committee, made up of INRC program alumni, community stakeholders and more. We couldn't have done this work without them."

Tuesday’s announcement was made at the future site of the “Pleasant Run Parkway Native Garden & Gathering Space,” organized by the South Village Neighborhood Association.

“I am excited to see our neighborhoods prosper and flourish from the ideas of our own residents,” Councilor Kristin Jones said in a statement, whose District 12 includes the Native Garden & Gathering Space. “We are thankful for the numerous partnerships that invested and believed in our communities.”

The second round of grant funding will open applications in October 2022.

Convening Organization

Project Title

Bates-Hendricks Neighborhood Association

South New Jersey Street public benches

Bretton Wood HOA

Bretton Wood Playground Improvement Project

Brookside CDC

Summer Play Enhancement (Inflatables)

Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Community Orchard and Greenspace at CAFE

Community Heights Neighborhood Organization

Community Heights Traffic Calming and Street Beautification

Crooked Creek CDC

Crooked Creek Gateway Project

Crown Hill - Mapleton Fall Creek

Community Food Box Project

Emerson Heights Community Organization

Evenings in the Park - Celebrations of History and Community

Englewood Neighborhood Association

Englewood Neighborhood Gateway and Playspace Enhancement

Foxfire HOA

Community Playground Gathering Overhaul

Friends of Belmont Beach

Belmont Beach Pop-up Park

Friends of MLK

Friends of MLK Park Trash Receptacle Upgrade Project

Garfield Park Neighborhood Association

Wayfinding Signage

Historic Irvington Community Council

Irvington Corridor Banner Signage

Historic Meridian Park

Historic Meridian Park Pocket Park Update

Historic Watson Park

36th and Winthrop Beautification Project

Holy Cross Neighborhood Association

The Holy Cross Neighborhood Commemorative, Community Gathering Space

Homewood Park West Neighborhood Association

Homewood Park Neighborhood Signs

Ladywood Estates HOA

Ladywood Estates Historic District - Well House and Native Garden Revitalization

Living Water Fellowship

Living Water Neighborhood Cleanup

One Voice Martindale Brightwood

Martindale Brightwood Community Activation Project (CAP)

Pike Township Residents Association

W 56th Causeway Barrier Beautification

Ransom Place Neighborhood Association

Bringing History To Life Through Art at Ransom Place

South Village Neighborhood Association

Pleasant Run Parkway Native Garden & Gathering Space

Speedway Arts Council

Interactive History Mural on Main

Warfleigh Neighborhood Association

Neighborhood Signage

The program is available to Registered Neighborhood Organizations within Marion County and located within a Qualified Census Tract and/or within a ZIP Code that was negatively impacted by COVID-19 (as defined by the SAVI’s COVID-19 Impact Score).

