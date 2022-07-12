Mayor Hogsett announces neighborhood grant program recipients

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Mayor Joe Hogsett along with the Indianapolis Neighborhood Resource Center announced the recipients of the Indianapolis Neighborhood Grant Program.

The grant money, which is funded by American Rescue Plan dollars, gives neighborhoods in Indianapolis a chance to request as much as $10,000 for projects that add quality to their neighborhood.

“My thanks to all the neighborhoods coming together to create transformative projects, and to the Indianapolis Neighborhood Resource Center for administering this grant program,” Hogsett said. “These spaces will beautify our communities, provide a stronger sense of place, and bring people together.”

Twenty-six recipients received a total of $219,503.52. Though exact amounts were not released, none received more than $10,000.

"We're so excited about the Neighborhood Grants Round One Awardees,” Ari Beedie, Neighborhood Engagement Director for the Indianapolis Neighborhood Resource Center said. “The creativity and passion from neighbors were evident in the applications. A special thank you goes to our Advisory Committee, made up of INRC program alumni, community stakeholders and more. We couldn't have done this work without them."

Tuesday’s announcement was made at the future site of the “Pleasant Run Parkway Native Garden & Gathering Space,” organized by the South Village Neighborhood Association.

“I am excited to see our neighborhoods prosper and flourish from the ideas of our own residents,” Councilor Kristin Jones said in a statement, whose District 12 includes the Native Garden & Gathering Space. “We are thankful for the numerous partnerships that invested and believed in our communities.”

The second round of grant funding will open applications in October 2022.

Convening Organization Project Title Bates-Hendricks Neighborhood Association South New Jersey Street public benches Bretton Wood HOA Bretton Wood Playground Improvement Project Brookside CDC Summer Play Enhancement (Inflatables) Community Alliance of the Far Eastside Community Orchard and Greenspace at CAFE Community Heights Neighborhood Organization Community Heights Traffic Calming and Street Beautification Crooked Creek CDC Crooked Creek Gateway Project Crown Hill - Mapleton Fall Creek Community Food Box Project Emerson Heights Community Organization Evenings in the Park - Celebrations of History and Community Englewood Neighborhood Association Englewood Neighborhood Gateway and Playspace Enhancement Foxfire HOA Community Playground Gathering Overhaul Friends of Belmont Beach Belmont Beach Pop-up Park Friends of MLK Friends of MLK Park Trash Receptacle Upgrade Project Garfield Park Neighborhood Association Wayfinding Signage Historic Irvington Community Council Irvington Corridor Banner Signage Historic Meridian Park Historic Meridian Park Pocket Park Update Historic Watson Park 36th and Winthrop Beautification Project Holy Cross Neighborhood Association The Holy Cross Neighborhood Commemorative, Community Gathering Space Homewood Park West Neighborhood Association Homewood Park Neighborhood Signs Ladywood Estates HOA Ladywood Estates Historic District - Well House and Native Garden Revitalization Living Water Fellowship Living Water Neighborhood Cleanup One Voice Martindale Brightwood Martindale Brightwood Community Activation Project (CAP) Pike Township Residents Association W 56th Causeway Barrier Beautification Ransom Place Neighborhood Association Bringing History To Life Through Art at Ransom Place South Village Neighborhood Association Pleasant Run Parkway Native Garden & Gathering Space Speedway Arts Council Interactive History Mural on Main Warfleigh Neighborhood Association Neighborhood Signage

The program is available to Registered Neighborhood Organizations within Marion County and located within a Qualified Census Tract and/or within a ZIP Code that was negatively impacted by COVID-19 (as defined by the SAVI’s COVID-19 Impact Score).