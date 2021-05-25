Watch
Monon Loop opening before Monon Trail closes for North Split project

North split drone shot
Posted at 8:51 PM, May 24, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — The Monon Loop, a permanent section of the trail, will open mid-May and serve as a detour during the North Split project construction.

Constructed within existing right-of-ways and following the Old Northside Trail, the Monon Loop will connect to the Cultural Trail and East 10th Street, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The new trail construction will continue west and southwest to North College Avenue, according to INDOT. A 12-foot multi-use path along the east side of North College Avenue will be reconstructed with the existing sidewalk.

All parks in the area will remain accessible during the entire project, according to INDOT.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

