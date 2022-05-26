Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis

Actions

Mother of May 3 homicide victim wants answers

WRTV's Adam Schumes talks with the family of Anthony Morman, who was killed in a shooting in May 2022.
Those we have lost, Anthony Morman
Posted at 7:21 PM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 19:21:38-04

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is searching for answers about who shot and killed her son in early May.

“I just hate to be one of the parents that never know what happened to their kid," Nicola Morman said. "They will probably never find out what happened, I just want to know what happened."

Nicola is 31-year-old Anthony Morman’s mother.

IMPD says the 31-year-old was one of three men who were found shot inside a car on May 3. IMPD said the incident happened on the 3400 block of Caroline Street. That is near East 34th Street and Keystone Avenue.

“I tried. I tried to help my son, even though people were like you got to let him do it on his own,” Morman said.

She described her son as a kind carefree man, a friend to all and an overall “good dude.”

As tears drip down her face, Nicola is talking about something that no mother should have to go through.

“I have a 15-year-old, two of them," Morman said. "When they go out, I have to worry about them."

On Thursday, more than three weeks after her son was shot and killed, she is pleading for any kind of help to find out who took her son's life away from him.

“I haven’t gotten to see my son before he died," Morman said. "I haven’t talked to him in a couple of months. I ain’t seen him, that’s why it’s so hard."

On a rainy Thursday in Indianapolis, she has a message that is meant for a billboard.

“The violence needs to stop, people need to talk, when they see something, they need to talk,” Morman said.

TOP STORIES: Indiana DNR captain comments on illegal joy ride on I-465 in Indianapolis | Gun pulled on teen during alleged road rage incident on Indy's south side | 'Tis the season for large morels in Indiana | Fogle co-conspirators Taylor and Baldwin sentenced for producing child sexual abuse material | Boone County tenants being forced out by investment group

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here for more info!