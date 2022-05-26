Mother of May 3 homicide victim wants answers

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is searching for answers about who shot and killed her son in early May.

“I just hate to be one of the parents that never know what happened to their kid," Nicola Morman said. "They will probably never find out what happened, I just want to know what happened."

Nicola is 31-year-old Anthony Morman’s mother.

IMPD says the 31-year-old was one of three men who were found shot inside a car on May 3. IMPD said the incident happened on the 3400 block of Caroline Street. That is near East 34th Street and Keystone Avenue.

“I tried. I tried to help my son, even though people were like you got to let him do it on his own,” Morman said.

She described her son as a kind carefree man, a friend to all and an overall “good dude.”

As tears drip down her face, Nicola is talking about something that no mother should have to go through.

“I have a 15-year-old, two of them," Morman said. "When they go out, I have to worry about them."

On Thursday, more than three weeks after her son was shot and killed, she is pleading for any kind of help to find out who took her son's life away from him.

“I haven’t gotten to see my son before he died," Morman said. "I haven’t talked to him in a couple of months. I ain’t seen him, that’s why it’s so hard."

On a rainy Thursday in Indianapolis, she has a message that is meant for a billboard.

“The violence needs to stop, people need to talk, when they see something, they need to talk,” Morman said.