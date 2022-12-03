Rowdie’s Home Plate Holiday returning to Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays are here, and now that Rowdie's pumpkins have left the patch, he's moving from the field to the kitchen.

On Dec. 17, Indianapolis Indians mascot Rowdie is hosting the Home Plate Holiday event from 8 a.m. - noon.

Attendees can enjoy a pancake breakfast with a variety of toppings, photo opportunity with Rowdie dressed as Santa Claus and ornament decorating.

Admission for children ages 14 and under is $20 and includes a 2023 Knot Hole Kids Club membership. Adult tickets are $5.

Limited free parking will be available beginning at 7:45 AM. Enter the Victory Field parking lot on the west side of the stadium at the Washington/Maryland entrance before proceeding through the guest relations entrance for elevator access to the Elements Financial Club. The event is indoor and will go on rain, snow or shine.

Tickets are on sale now.

RELATED: Savannah Bananas add second date for Indy stop at Victory Field during 2023 tour | Indianapolis Indians to host three Marvel Nights, Rowdie gets a new Marvel-designed logo

For those looking ahead to warmer weather and the start of baseball season, the Indians open their 2023 season on March 31 at Victory Field.