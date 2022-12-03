Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis

Actions

Rowdie’s Home Plate Holiday returning to Victory Field

Victory Field.JPG
WRTV Photo
Victory Field
Victory Field.JPG
Posted at 11:44 AM, Dec 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-03 11:44:58-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays are here, and now that Rowdie's pumpkins have left the patch, he's moving from the field to the kitchen.

On Dec. 17, Indianapolis Indians mascot Rowdie is hosting the Home Plate Holiday event from 8 a.m. - noon.

Attendees can enjoy a pancake breakfast with a variety of toppings, photo opportunity with Rowdie dressed as Santa Claus and ornament decorating.

Admission for children ages 14 and under is $20 and includes a 2023 Knot Hole Kids Club membership. Adult tickets are $5.

Limited free parking will be available beginning at 7:45 AM. Enter the Victory Field parking lot on the west side of the stadium at the Washington/Maryland entrance before proceeding through the guest relations entrance for elevator access to the Elements Financial Club. The event is indoor and will go on rain, snow or shine.

Tickets are on sale now.

RELATED: Savannah Bananas add second date for Indy stop at Victory Field during 2023 tour | Indianapolis Indians to host three Marvel Nights, Rowdie gets a new Marvel-designed logo

For those looking ahead to warmer weather and the start of baseball season, the Indians open their 2023 season on March 31 at Victory Field.

TOP STORIES: Bullet links Richard Allen to Delphi murders | New push to name 17 unidentified victims of Indiana serial killer | Who is Herbert Baumeister? What we know about Indiana serial killer | IACS says 'animals will die' if they don't get fosters, adopters soon | Richard Allen charged in 2017 murders of Libby & Abby

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK TO DONATE