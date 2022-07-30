Sunday is Ability Awareness Day at the Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — While the Indiana State Fair aims to shine a light on Indiana's agriculture, food and fun, on Sunday Easterseals Crossroads will shine its light on abilities.

For the first time, Easterseals is hosting Ability Awareness Day.

"We wanted to take a day at the very beginning of the fair and showcase all that is available for people with disabilities, but also what people with disabilities have to offer the state of Indiana," David Dreith, President and CEO of Easterseals Crossroads, said.

Easterseals along with other partner groups and organizations will have several booths including a sensory garden and opportunities to explore adaptive vehicles and play adaptive sports.

"I think the name Ability Awareness Day also speaks to the people we serve and their capabilities and what all they can contribute. I think we think sometimes of people having a disability meaning they're trying to catch up with the rest of society. Often that's not the case; in many ways they can lead," Dreith said.

You can visit the booths from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday along State Fair Boulevard. Demonstrations will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.