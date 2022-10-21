Watch Now
'We have to act first': Community leaders hosting “Conversations about Gun Violence”

Ron Gee is working to be a part of the solution to try to slow down gun violence in the City of Indianapolis.
Posted at 7:36 PM, Oct 21, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — One community leader is working to be a part of the solution to slow down gun violence here in Indianapolis.

“Cease fire to our kids – to our family members – that is our first solution,” Ron Gee said.

Gee has called Indianapolis home for as long as he could remember. He runs a nonprofit called Cease Fire Indy that works to create positive change within the community.

“I’ve been on both sides of the gun, so I understand the trauma,” Gee said.

On Friday, WRTV numbers show that at least 18 people have been killed by gun violence in October alone.

MORE: One Bullet: Its impact is felt by more than just the victim

A shooting Thursday night left two people in hospital. Surveillance video from the Marathon Gas station near where the shooting took place shows a gas station clerk applying bandages to a man who had been shot.

“It hurts. It makes you sad, it makes you angry — but what I always say is what can we do to create change,” Gee said.

His restaurant 1313 Eatery is hosting “Conversations about Gun Violence.”

“We have to act first. I think if people see me and other community leaders – regular people doing something – I think some other people will too,” Gee added.

The conversations are on Tuesday, October 25th and Tuesday November 1 from 7-8 pm. Gee wants to stand up for a city that he has known his entire life.

“If we hear from people in our neighborhoods and we hear from our brothers and our sisters in our neighborhoods, that will be our chance to at least start somewhere,” Gee said.

