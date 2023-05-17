Indians honor Covington boy who died by suicide, pledge to 'strike' out bullying

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indians headed home on Tuesday and will honor a young baseball star during their six-game series against the Iowa Cubs.

The team will take a stand against bullying to honor Terry Badger III, also known as TB3, the 13-year-old boy from Covington that took his own life in March.

Terry suffered relentless bullying at Covington Middle School, according to his parents.

Badger III’s dream was to play baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Courtesy of The Badger Family

The Indianapolis Indians said they are encouraging fans to sign an anti-bullying pledge to help 'strike' out bullying in their daily lives.

Fans may also make in-park and online donations to Indianapolis Indians Charities, which will match up to $4,400 in donations.

All funds raised during the homestand will go toward the TB3 Nonprofit Foundation’s plans to build an after school youth facility, providing a safe place for Covington children to go after school and on weekends.

On Friday, May 19, the Indians will present Terry Badger III's parents, Terry II and Robin, and sister Zoe with a team-signed Indians Jersey before taking a moment of silence for Terry III.

Terry II will then throw the ceremonial first pitch and Terry III's 13U Gold Indiana Nitro teammates and coaches will stand with the Indians for the national anthem.

After the game, The Indians say Terry III's family and friends will get to set off the postgame fireworks.

To make an online donation to Indianapolis Indians Charities or take a pledge to strike out bullying, click here.