Greenwood food pantry loses dozens of jars of peanut butter after Jif recall

GREENWOOD — The effects of last week's Jif peanut butter recall can be seen on the shelves of The Refuge food pantry in Greenwood.

"We had to remove 64 jars and throw them away," executive director Kerry Carmichael said. "Anytime that we hear about a recall, we want to take it serious because you never know how susceptible an individual — a child, an adult, [or] elderly person can be."

Carmichael and her staff called the families they serve to let them know about the recall and to tell them to double check their jars.

As of May 26, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 16 salmonella illnesses in 12 states. Of those 16 people, two were hospitalized. So far, no cases have been reported in Indiana, but one patient has been reported in both Ohio and Illinois.

The Mayo Clinic says common symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever and stomach (abdominal) cramps within 8 to 72 hours after exposure.

The salmonella outbreak is linked to certain Jif peanut butter products produced at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky, according to the FDA. Last week, ABC affiliate WTVQ reached out to the Jif plant in Lexington and were told "no comment."

The recall is also affecting other foods, including snack trays, fudge and chocolate that were made with or repackaged with Jif peanut butter. For a full list of affected products, click here.

Additionally, GetGo Cafe + Market announced a recall on GetGo branded Apples with Peanut Butter Dip sold in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. The company says the peanut butter included with the apples was affected by the Jif recall and the item was sold in around 200 transactions.

The impacted product was sold in GetGo locations through May 13, 2022 and can be identified by the UPC 30034 93770 6 and includes best if used by dates through May 29, 2022.

GetGo says so far, no illnesses linked to the product have been reported.

Guests who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it or return a qualifying receipt to the local GetGo for a refund. Guests with questions may call Giant Eagle and GetGo Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.