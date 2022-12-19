Greenwood police, FBI to hold press conference about Greenwood Park Mall shooting

GREENWOOD — The Greenwood Police Department and FBI have scheduled a press conference on Wednesday in reference to the Greenwood Park Mall shooting that occurred in July.

On July 17, three people were killed and two others were wounded when a gunman opened fire inside the food court at the Greenwood Park Mall.

The three people killed were identified as Pedro Pineda, 56, of Indianapolis; Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37, of Indianapolis, and Victor Gomez, 30, of Indianapolis. Pedro Pineda and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda were husband and wife.

The shooter, identified as 20-year-old Jonathan Douglas Sapirman of Greenwood was shot and killed by armed civilian Eli Dicken of Seymour.

In August, investigators announced that they were unable to retrieve data from Greenwood mall shooter's laptop and were still working on his phone.

The laptop was found in an oven at the suspect's apartment sometime after the shooting took place. It is unclear how long it was left inside the oven.

The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday.