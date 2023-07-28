Kids at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital beating the heat by celebrating Christmas in July

INDIANAPOLIS — What better way to beat this heat wave than to celebrate Christmas in July?

That's just what kids at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital did yesterday. The Ascension St. Vincent Foundation Young Professionals Board partnered with the Child Life team to throw a party for patients at PMCH. Kids were able to enjoy a visit from Santa Claus, open very-early Christmas presents, which included Barbie dolls, monster trucks, and basketballs, amongst other items, as well as select their own elf hats, and play games and activities.

The family lounge at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital also featured twinkling lights, candy canes, Christmas trees, and holiday music to get everyone in the festive spirit. Santa also visited the children who were unable to come to the family lounge in their rooms.

PMCH sees these events as a way to celebrate little and big occasions in an effort to give patients a break from their hospital rooms and simply enjoy being a kid, whether their stay is short, or long.

“Bringing Santa Claus here and a little joy and a little gifts during their visit can just kind of lighten their day and bring in some brighter more happier memories of their time here,” said Katie Fischer RN, Ascension St. Vincent Foundation Young Professionals Board member. “So we really hope they enjoyed themselves and just a little bright spot watching their smiles and their joy of turning the corner and seeing Santa has been really worth it.”