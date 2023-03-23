Larry's Legacy lives on as 800,000 pop can tabs were donated to the Ronald McDonald house

INDIANAPOLIS — Larry’s legacy lives on.

More than 800,000 pop can tabs were dropped off at the Ronald McDonald house in Indianapolis on March 22.

The tabs were collected by the Anderson community in honor of Larry “The Can Man" VanNess.

VanNess died in October at 75-years-old after being hit by a truck in downtown Anderson.

VanNess spent 20 years collecting nearly 27 million pop tabs for charity before passing away. He raised more than $12,000 to support families whose kids are receiving treatment at local hospitals.

Paul Chiodo/WRTV

Now the group “Larry’s Legacy” is continuing his work.

“I’ve never seen anything bring the community together the way collecting can tabs has. I mean anybody can do it,” Rachel Landers, a member of Larry’s Legacy, said. “It doesn’t matter how old you are. It doesn’t matter what your job is, it doesn’t matter your gender or race or anything like that.”

VanNess walked downtown Anderson each day, rain or shine. Those who knew him personally say he turned his life around and dedicated it to giving back.

He counted each individual tab by hand.

Although Larry’s Legacy does not count each one, they do come up with an approximate total number of tabs based on how many can fit in one tote bin.

WRTV

The tabs donated brought the total count to 28,351,660 donated to RMH in VanNess’ name since 2003.

For more information on Larry’s Legacy, click here.