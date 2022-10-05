Watch Now
'He is a big part of my life and I’m not ready to let that go': Anderson rallies behind The Can Man

Posted at 5:06 PM, Oct 05, 2022
ANDERSON — Rachel Landers has been Larry “The Can Man” VanNess’s caretaker for the last seven years.

“He is a big part of my life and I’m not ready to let that go,” Landers said.

See the 75-year-old VanNess has been collecting pop tabs around Anderson for the last 19 years.

“The Can Man” has donated nearly 27 million tabs to the Ronald McDonald House – raising nearly $12,500.

“He made the tabs his life mission,” Landers said.

Now the City of Anderson is rallying behind a man who made his mission to give back to people in need.

VanNess has been in the hospital since Sunday after he was hit by a truck while crossing the street.

“He was never able to have children of his own so this is his way of having a family,” Landers said.

Jerry Farmer has called VanNess a friend for the last 12 years. Farmer volunteers at the Lil Miracles – a pregnancy resource center in Anderson.

“He comes and pick-ups the tabs – I pick them up and bring them here – and other people bring them here,” Farmer said.

Farmer said VanNess has picked up tabs here for the last four years – he is saving bags of pop tabs for the next VanNess stops by.

“When Anderson has a problem, we always come together but Larry makes it a whole lot more special,” Farmer said.

Now Hoosier has a chance to give back to “The Can Man” to help keep its donations going.

There are several can tab drop-off locations in Anderson, which are:

  • Old National Bank at 219 S Scatterfield Rd in central Anderson.
  • Lil Miracles Pregnancy Resource Center at 2709 E 38th St in South Anderson.
  • Bobber's Cafe at Shadyside at 1117 Alexandria Pike in North Anderson.
  • On Broadway at 44 Jackson St in North Anderson.
  • Creatures of Habit at 1031 Meridian St in downtown Anderson.
  • Kettle Top Brewhouse at 1213 Meridian St in downtown Anderson.
  • The Usual Suspects Cigar Bar, 9 Town Ctr Plaza in downtown Anderson.
  • Kroakerheads at 1239 Meridian St in downtown Anderson.
  • The Fraternal Order of Eagles at 1315 Meridian St in downtown Anderson.
  • Pink Moon 22 at 2523 E 10th St in the old Panorama Shopping Center in central Anderson
  • The Emporium 1101 flea market at 2200 S Scatterfield Rd in central Anderson.
  • Trader Buck's Flea Market at 1921 E 53rd St in South Anderson.
  • AACT #1 Flea Market at 831 E 53rd St in South Anderson.
  • Any Aspire Indiana Health clinic location in central Indiana, the Anderson location being the health clinic at 2009 Brown St behind St Vincent Hospital in Anderson.
  • Tom Wood Honda, 5920 S Scatterfield Rd in South Anderson.
  • The Wiggery, 2102 Broadway in North Anderson
  • Michelle Freed Photography Studio, 2520 Mounds Rd in East Anderson, placed in the shed that has a front door on it. There are three buildings in the location.
  • The Curve, 114 S Park Ave in Alexandria
  • The Fraternal Order of Eagles, 217 Cleveland St in Alexandria
  • The Elks Lodge, 1810 S Harrison St in Alexandria
