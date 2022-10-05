'He is a big part of my life and I’m not ready to let that go': Anderson rallies behind The Can Man

ANDERSON — Rachel Landers has been Larry “The Can Man” VanNess’s caretaker for the last seven years.

“He is a big part of my life and I’m not ready to let that go,” Landers said.

See the 75-year-old VanNess has been collecting pop tabs around Anderson for the last 19 years.

“The Can Man” has donated nearly 27 million tabs to the Ronald McDonald House – raising nearly $12,500.

“He made the tabs his life mission,” Landers said.

Now the City of Anderson is rallying behind a man who made his mission to give back to people in need.

VanNess has been in the hospital since Sunday after he was hit by a truck while crossing the street.

“He was never able to have children of his own so this is his way of having a family,” Landers said.

Jerry Farmer has called VanNess a friend for the last 12 years. Farmer volunteers at the Lil Miracles – a pregnancy resource center in Anderson.

“He comes and pick-ups the tabs – I pick them up and bring them here – and other people bring them here,” Farmer said.

Farmer said VanNess has picked up tabs here for the last four years – he is saving bags of pop tabs for the next VanNess stops by.

“When Anderson has a problem, we always come together but Larry makes it a whole lot more special,” Farmer said.

Now Hoosier has a chance to give back to “The Can Man” to help keep its donations going.

There are several can tab drop-off locations in Anderson, which are: