'He is a big part of my life and I’m not ready to let that go': Anderson rallies behind The Can Man

ANDERSON — Rachel Landers has been Larry “The Can Man” VanNess’s caretaker for the last seven years.
“He is a big part of my life and I’m not ready to let that go,” Landers said.
See the 75-year-old VanNess has been collecting pop tabs around Anderson for the last 19 years.
“The Can Man” has donated nearly 27 million tabs to the Ronald McDonald House – raising nearly $12,500.
“He made the tabs his life mission,” Landers said.
Now the City of Anderson is rallying behind a man who made his mission to give back to people in need.
VanNess has been in the hospital since Sunday after he was hit by a truck while crossing the street.
“He was never able to have children of his own so this is his way of having a family,” Landers said.
Jerry Farmer has called VanNess a friend for the last 12 years. Farmer volunteers at the Lil Miracles – a pregnancy resource center in Anderson.
“He comes and pick-ups the tabs – I pick them up and bring them here – and other people bring them here,” Farmer said.
Farmer said VanNess has picked up tabs here for the last four years – he is saving bags of pop tabs for the next VanNess stops by.
“When Anderson has a problem, we always come together but Larry makes it a whole lot more special,” Farmer said.
Now Hoosier has a chance to give back to “The Can Man” to help keep its donations going.
There are several can tab drop-off locations in Anderson, which are:
- Old National Bank at 219 S Scatterfield Rd in central Anderson.
- Lil Miracles Pregnancy Resource Center at 2709 E 38th St in South Anderson.
- Bobber's Cafe at Shadyside at 1117 Alexandria Pike in North Anderson.
- On Broadway at 44 Jackson St in North Anderson.
- Creatures of Habit at 1031 Meridian St in downtown Anderson.
- Kettle Top Brewhouse at 1213 Meridian St in downtown Anderson.
- The Usual Suspects Cigar Bar, 9 Town Ctr Plaza in downtown Anderson.
- Kroakerheads at 1239 Meridian St in downtown Anderson.
- The Fraternal Order of Eagles at 1315 Meridian St in downtown Anderson.
- Pink Moon 22 at 2523 E 10th St in the old Panorama Shopping Center in central Anderson
- The Emporium 1101 flea market at 2200 S Scatterfield Rd in central Anderson.
- Trader Buck's Flea Market at 1921 E 53rd St in South Anderson.
- AACT #1 Flea Market at 831 E 53rd St in South Anderson.
- Any Aspire Indiana Health clinic location in central Indiana, the Anderson location being the health clinic at 2009 Brown St behind St Vincent Hospital in Anderson.
- Tom Wood Honda, 5920 S Scatterfield Rd in South Anderson.
- The Wiggery, 2102 Broadway in North Anderson
- Michelle Freed Photography Studio, 2520 Mounds Rd in East Anderson, placed in the shed that has a front door on it. There are three buildings in the location.
- The Curve, 114 S Park Ave in Alexandria
- The Fraternal Order of Eagles, 217 Cleveland St in Alexandria
- The Elks Lodge, 1810 S Harrison St in Alexandria