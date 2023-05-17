Lil Durk brings 'Sorry for the Drought Tour' to Noblesville in August

NOBLESVILLE — Live Nation announced Lil Durk's Sorry for the Drought Tour will include a stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville this summer.

Lil Durk will hit the stage on August 13 and the artist plans to bring special guests Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama to select cities.

The 2023 tour comes after the release of his new single "All My Life" featuring J. Cole and ahead of his new album, Almost Healed, releasing May 26.

Tickets will be available through Live Nation presale starting Wednesday, May 17.

General sale will begin on Thursday, May 18 at 10 a.m.

You can find tickets, here.