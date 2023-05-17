Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Lil Durk brings 'Sorry for the Drought Tour' to Noblesville in August

Durk Derrick Banks
Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP
Lil Durk performs on day three of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
Durk Derrick Banks
Posted at 9:24 PM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 21:27:00-04

NOBLESVILLE — Live Nation announced Lil Durk's Sorry for the Drought Tour will include a stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville this summer.

Lil Durk will hit the stage on August 13 and the artist plans to bring special guests Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama to select cities.

The 2023 tour comes after the release of his new single "All My Life" featuring J. Cole and ahead of his new album, Almost Healed, releasing May 26.

Tickets will be available through Live Nation presale starting Wednesday, May 17.

General sale will begin on Thursday, May 18 at 10 a.m.

You can find tickets, here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK TO LEARN MORE