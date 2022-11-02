Loyal customers making Broad Ripple Avenue closure easier for businesses

INDIANAPOLIS — Ben Easley, Indianapolis Department of Public Works Spokesperson, says work along Broad Ripple Avenue is moving along as planned. By the end of the year, the road between Guilford Avenue and Winthrop Avenue will reopen. Crews will then come back out in the Spring to finish up the work which includes connecting the Monon to Broad Ripple Park.

In the interim, businesses WRTV spoke to say they were all worried there'd be some sort of slow down customer-wise, but have been pleasantly surprised by their regular customers, eager to support them during this road construction project. R.J. Kenney is one of those customers.

"You got to know your way around the little side streets and you can get right in," Kenney said while walking his poodle Gideon to Three Dog Bakery. He's not letting road construction stop them from visiting one of their favorite places.

"I love it. I've been coming here for 10 years," Kenney said.

"It hasn't affected our business too much with us mainly being an appointment-based business," Zach Skiles, a barber at Warfleigh Barber Shop, said. "We answer about a thousand questions daily about the road construction."

Skiles knows others might have strong feelings about this project, but he says it's something that needed to be done.

"For the people who are upset, what do you suggest is the alternative? One of these great one-weekend entire road projects? The roads here are crap. They had to get fixed," Skiles said.

Although this project is set to make Broad Ripple Avenue look better, more lights and added green space, there's a practical reason behind it. As WRTV has reported over the years, that area is prone to flooding. The city is hopeful fixing the storm drain issues will put an end to that issue.

