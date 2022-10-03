Watch Now
Larry “The Can Man” Van Ness taken to the hospital after being hit by driver in Anderson

Posted at 3:56 PM, Oct 03, 2022
ANDERSON — Anderson Police say Larry “The Can Man” Van Ness was injured Sunday night after he was hit by a driver while crossing the road.

Van Ness has donated more than 25 million pop tabs to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana.

Police say Van Ness was crossing Jackson Street when he was struck. He was later taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police have identified the driver but have not announced any arrests or possible charges.

