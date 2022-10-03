Larry “The Can Man” Van Ness taken to the hospital after being hit by driver in Anderson

ANDERSON — Anderson Police say Larry “The Can Man” Van Ness was injured Sunday night after he was hit by a driver while crossing the road.
Van Ness has donated more than 25 million pop tabs to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana.
Police say Van Ness was crossing Jackson Street when he was struck. He was later taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police have identified the driver but have not announced any arrests or possible charges.
TOP STORIES: Teen suffers broken neck after two boys beat her in bathroom at Warren Central | Three dead, including 12-year-old, after wrong-way crash on I-465 ramp | Daycare shooting victim told police in 2021 suspect threatened to 'kill her' | Richmond K-9 officer Seara Burton dies 5 weeks after being shot in the line of duty | Toddler in the back of stolen truck found safe at Speedway construction site