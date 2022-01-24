Morgan County Humane Society takes in 93 animals from backyard breeding operation

MARTINSVILLE — Staff at the Morgan County Humane Society (MCHS) are now caring for nearly 100 new animals after they were taken from a backyard breeding operation Friday.

62 dogs, 11 ducks, 17 chickens and three cats were all brought to the shelter.

"We are a small shelter and this seizure now puts us at almost double our max capacity," the shelter wrote in a Facebook post. "Many dogs are suffering from major and minor medical issues and injuries sustained by inappropriate housing, untreated medical issues or infighting among kennel mates."

MCHS will be closed until Tuesday.

So far, nearly $10,000 has been raised on MCHS' Facebook page and other Central Indiana shelters have offered help. The shelter also received nearly $3,000 in donations during the Betty White Challenge in honor of White's 100th birthday.

Putnam County Animal Care is making arrangements to bring donations to Morgan County, and the Hendricks County Animal Shelter says it is discussing if they have enough staff to host a donation drive.