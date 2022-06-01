Mother of Chris Beaty remembers her son two years after he was killed

INDIANAPOLIS — Debra Cooper shared a few fond memories of her son, Chris Beaty, with WRTV this week.

The 38-year-old was shot and killed outside his apartment near Talbot and Vermont Streets on May 30, 2020. Witnesses say he walked into a robbery.

“Knowing my son, the defensive tackle, and tight end... He was never scared of anybody, so he jumped right in,” Cooper said.

Beaty played for the Indiana University football team. Cooper was also on a team - a team of moms.

“I was always the team mom,” said Cooper. “When he went to IU, I would cook a whole bunch of food, pile it up in my trunk and take it up there. I would fix food for the boys after the game.”

Cooper tells WRTV she’s seeking closure.

Earlier this month, she filed a lawsuit against the City of Indianapolis and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Cooper says officials violated Beaty's 14th Amendment rights by failing to protect him and the general public by failing to provide adequate training to police officers.

Three people have been charged in connection with Beaty's death.