Pedestrian fatally struck at 36th Street and Keystone Avenue, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was fatally struck in a crash late Thursday on the city's northeast side.
It happened after 9 p.m. at East 36th Street and North Keystone Avenue, IMPD spokesman William Young said.
Officers were still at the scene as of 9:55 p.m. An investigation is ongoing.
Additional details were not immediately disclosed.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
