Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Pedestrian fatally struck at 36th Street and Keystone Avenue, IMPD says

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 9:27 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 22:11:14-05

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was fatally struck in a crash late Thursday on the city's northeast side.

It happened after 9 p.m. at East 36th Street and North Keystone Avenue, IMPD spokesman William Young said.

Officers were still at the scene as of 9:55 p.m. An investigation is ongoing.

Additional details were not immediately disclosed.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Public Safety
Danville Police: missing mom, 2-year-old son found safe
Michelle Kaufman
Delphi
ISP superintendent said Delphi case could be solved in 3 years
Rafael Sánchez
State News
New study shows results of On My Way Pre-K in Indiana
Nikki DeMentri
Working For You
Man working to stop fentanyl deaths in U.S. in honor of son
Kelsey Anderson
Today's Forecast
Wind & rain chances increasing
Kevin Gregory
Black History Month
2022 Black History Month events in Indianapolis, central Indiana
Andrew Smith

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!