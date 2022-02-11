Pedestrian fatally struck at 36th Street and Keystone Avenue, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was fatally struck in a crash late Thursday on the city's northeast side.

It happened after 9 p.m. at East 36th Street and North Keystone Avenue, IMPD spokesman William Young said.

Officers were still at the scene as of 9:55 p.m. An investigation is ongoing.

Additional details were not immediately disclosed.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.