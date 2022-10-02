Riley Hospital building new custom wagon for 2-year-old Columbus boy

INDIANAPOLIS/COLUMBUS — Days after a Columbus 2-year-old's wagon was stolen from his back patio, Riley Hospital for Children is stepping up to help.

Alexandria Sutton says Riley reached out to her and they are building a brand new wagon just like the one Avery had.

"We are very grateful for the amount of love and support from several communities," Sutton told WRTV Sunday. "In April of last year, several Riley doctors worked around the clock in saving Avery's life when his heart stopped. Riley has truly been a blessing to our family."

The wagon helps Avery's parents transport him and his nearly 70 pounds of medical equipment from place to place.

"This wagon is his legs to get him into places," Sutton said earlier this week. "[It] makes Avery's life so much easier."

Sutton says her family has gotten multiple messages from people asking how they can help and even offering to buy Avery a new wagon.