Slain U.S. Marine Cpl. from Logansport honored with donation to Police Department

Provided/Logansport Police Department
The Logansport Police Department received a donation of 13 homemade teddy bears to honor U.S. Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, one of 13 service members who died in August 2021 attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Posted at 7:25 PM, Feb 24, 2022
LOGANSPORT — Months after a U.S. Marine Cpl. from Logansport was killed in an airport bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, his memory is still being honored from clear across the country.

The Logansport Police Department announced Thursday that it had received 13 homemade teddy bears to honor Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, one of 13 service members who died in the August 2021 attack.

They were made and donated by Darlene Brasher, a resident of Oceanside, California, according to the Department.

PREVIOUS | U.S. Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, from Logansport, killed in Kabul airport attack

Included with Brasher's donation was a handwritten letter addressed to the Department.

It reads, "Dear Logansport Police Dept., I'm sending you 13 teddy bears in memory of Humberto Sanchez. I hand-stitched them and they are also lined and childproof. I wanted to honor him for his service to our country and all who wear a uniform. In these difficult times, that's the least I could do for his family and your police dept. Sincerely, Darlene Brasher. R.I.P. Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez."

After Sanchez's death, Logansport residents and Hoosiers from across the state lined the streets to honor him as his remains were returned to Indiana.

Sanchez was escorted by several law enforcement agencies and hundreds of motorcycles as fighter jets soared across the sky.

PREVIOUS | Hoosiers line Logansport streets to honor Cpl. Humberto Sanchez

Sanchez, 22, joined the service in 2017 after graduating from Logansport High School.

He was based out of Camp Pendleton in California.

Sanchez was one of six students to enlist in the Marines from his class.

