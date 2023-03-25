Slippery Noodle returns to original business model allowing family dining

INDIANAPOLIS — After briefly operating as a 21-and-older business, The Slippery Noodle will return to it's original business model allowing family dining.

The restaurant announced last week that they would be changing to 21-and-older due to the previous owners not obtaining the proper approvals to operate as an all-ages dining establishment.

On Friday they provided an update stating that Indiana State Excise Police issued a clarification on their floor plan, which allows them to continue to allow minors in certain areas.

According to the post, family dining areas will be clearly marked and open to minors Monday through Thursday until 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays until 7:30 p.m.

"With this change, our business model returns to the original plan the Yeagy family created and wanted for the iconic Slippery Noodle. We truly appreciate all the outpouring of support during our transition. We will continue to build on the great legacy Hal/Carol and the entire Yeagy family helped build," said the post.