INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana companies that specialize in firearm safety and classes are talking to WRTV about how to properly handle a gun after this weekend's mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall.

“Firearms training is probably training like with just about anything. We start off with the fundamentals and then we move to more advanced skills,” Josh Imel with Indy Arms Company said.

“From learning how to shoot to home defense tactics to personal defense tactics,” CEO of MCAT in Muncie, Eric McBride, said.

McBride and Imel are sharing their thoughts about 22-year-old armed citizen Elisjah Dicken, who shot down the suspected shooter at the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday.

“I know I would have gone home and hugged a little bit longer and gave a little more care to those around me, just thankful that some good citizen just kept me alive,” McBride said.

Both companies say that the most important thing is to be safe when using or carrying your gun.

“Just because you own the gun doesn’t mean that you are ready. Matter of fact it’s a high probability that you are not and getting formal training is always the key,” McBride said.

McBride wants people to know that knowing when to use your weapon is one of the most important takeaways when owning a gun

“The ones that got to go that night that wouldn’t have gotten to go home that night – I guarantee they think that it is a good thing and that’s more important right now, that we have lives out here today that wouldn’t have been,” McBride said.