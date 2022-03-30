12 taken to hospitals after apartment fire on Indianapolis' east side

INDIANAPOLIS — At least 12 people, including nine children, were injured after an apartment fire Wednesday morning on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the fire department.

Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters were called to an apartment complex around 9:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Linwood Court, near East 10th Street and North Emerson Avenue.

IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith said firefighters rescued at least 20 people from the apartments through windows, ladders and doors.

Of the about 14 people who were checked out by medical personnel, 12 people were taken to local hospitals, Reith said. Most of them were transported to be treated for smoke inhalation, but one person did suffer an injury.

Nine of the people taken to the hospital were children, Reith said.

Fire investigators are on the scene and working to determine the cause.