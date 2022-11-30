At least six homes struck by gunfire on the city’s east side Tuesday night

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is attempting to pinpoint what led to a shooting Tuesday night in the 1000 block of Hamilton Avenue on the east side.

Officers were dispatched to the area after being alerted of gunfire by gunshot detection technology. The new technology to Indy is being used in a 3-mile portion of the east side as part of a pilot program.

“My first thought was to just get into the center of my house somewhere safe and make sure that my dog didn’t get hit,” Konner Walbridge said.

Walbridge has lived in a home on the city’s east side for the last year. Tuesday night – he heard the gunshots.

“I just kind of have to hope that lightning doesn’t strike twice, and it doesn’t happen again,” Walbridge said.

IMPD says someone fired shots at random along a block of homes near E. 10th Street and Hamilton Avenue Tuesday night. Walbridge and at least five of his neighbor’s homes now have bullet holes.

IMPD says they are adding extra patrols to the area.

“I just got that bullet hole, and it went through the living room, luckily I wasn’t in the living room at the time that it happened I was working in my office,” Walbridge said.

When officers got to the scene, they found multiple shell casings in the road and later discovered at least six homes were shot at random.

Major Mike Leeper told WRTV, this is yet another instance where the gunshot detection technology helped them out.

"Just a short period of time ago, our officers were able to get on the scene of a person shot only a couple of blocks from this location and rendered medical aid that resulted in that individual surviving,” Leeper said. “The technology is proving to be worth its wait.”

Leeper said the gunshot detection system is a reactive approach for IMPD to fight gun violence.

“We just need to get better – we can’t have this stuff happening in neighborhoods – people have kids living around here – we just need to be better,” Walbridge said.