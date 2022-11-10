Cause of fire that killed Monticello mother, daughter in February ruled undetermined

MONTICELLO — The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says a fire that killed a Twin Lakes High School student and her mother, an Indiana State Police trooper, has been ruled undetermined.

Mya Thompson and her mother Trooper Stephanie Thompson died on February 17 after a fire fully engulfed their home in the 3200 block of North Lakeshore Drive.

"The scene was thoroughly examined by our investigators as well as investigators and engineers from the ATF; however, due to the house being a total loss no definitive origin and cause could be identified," IDHS told WRTV in a statement.

Sgt. Thompson worked in several areas of the agency during her 20+ year career. Twin Lakes School Corporation shared she was also a former volleyball coach in the district.

Mya was a Junior at Twin Lakes School Corporation. She was described as an accomplished young woman and decorated swimmer.

According to IDHS' fire fatality map, a total of 37 fatal fires in Indiana this year have been ruled undetermined.

"Oftentimes there is too much destruction to ever determine a cause. This could be the result even after examining evidence at the scene, sending materials to labs for testing and talking with residents, neighbors and witnesses about any issues or scenarios that may have sparked the fire. Our fire investigators with the Indiana State Fire Marshal investigate more than 600 fires a year," IDHS said.

Indiana has had less fatal fires so far in 2022 compared to the same time last year, but the number is expected to jump during the winter months, when there are typically more fatal fires.

IDHS says people should visit GetPrepared.in.gov for fire safety resources.