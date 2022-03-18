IMPD: One dead in crash on Rockville Road in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after a crash Friday morning on the west side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the crash around 8 a.m. in the 6600 block of Rockville Road. This is in between North High School Road and North Girl School Road.

IMPD Sgt. Vincent Stewart said one person has died and it's unclear if there are any other injuries.

Additional details haven't been released at this time.

Since about 6 a.m. Friday, public safety personnel in central Indiana have responded to at least two other fatal traffic incidents.

