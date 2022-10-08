Coroner says co-sleeping contributed to Kokomo infant's death

KOKOMO — The Howard County Coroner says co-sleeping in an unsafe sleep environment contributed to a Kokomo baby's death in August.

On August 25, Kokomo Police Department officers were called to the 600 block of South Market Street on the report of an unconscious baby.

They arrived and found several adults performing CPR on Bentley Gray, 5 months, according to a press release from Kokomo police. Gray was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

On Friday, Coroner Dr. Steven Seele told WRTV Gray's cause of death is sudden unexplained infant death and that the co-sleeping was a contributing factor.

Gray's manner of death was ruled undetermined.

WRTV has reached out to Kokomo Police, who said in August that they were investigating the death, for an update.