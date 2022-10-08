Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Coroner says co-sleeping contributed to Kokomo infant's death

Kokomo Police.PNG
WRTV
Kokomo Police.PNG
Posted at 12:53 PM, Oct 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-08 12:53:51-04

KOKOMO — The Howard County Coroner says co-sleeping in an unsafe sleep environment contributed to a Kokomo baby's death in August.

On August 25, Kokomo Police Department officers were called to the 600 block of South Market Street on the report of an unconscious baby.

They arrived and found several adults performing CPR on Bentley Gray, 5 months, according to a press release from Kokomo police. Gray was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

On Friday, Coroner Dr. Steven Seele told WRTV Gray's cause of death is sudden unexplained infant death and that the co-sleeping was a contributing factor.

Gray's manner of death was ruled undetermined.

WRTV has reached out to Kokomo Police, who said in August that they were investigating the death, for an update.

TOP STORIES: People living in storage units? Marion County Public Health Department is investigating | City issues vacate notice, effectively closing Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites | From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting | Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home | Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE