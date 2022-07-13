Watch Now
Death investigation underway at pond near Bluff Road and Troy Avenue: IMPD

IMPD confirms male found deceased in pond
Posted at 9:32 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 22:00:37-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Crews have responded to a body of water near Bluff Road and Troy Avenue on the south side of Indianapolis. According to IMPD, a death investigation is underway.

The pond is where many family and friends have been searching for Kyle Moorman, 27, and his three children, according to the family.

Moorman was last seen with his young children about 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Sherman Drive.

Relatives say he went fishing and never returned. The family also noted he didn't bring any extra clothes or diapers.

IMPD previously reported that Moorman was likely with his 1-year-old Kyran Holland, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II.

The family reported that Moorman frequently fishes there. But they're not sure exactly where he was going the day he and the kids took off together.

According to IMPD, Bluff Road will remain closed for many hours during the investigation. Officers first reported to the scene around 7:40 p.m. and the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the person found in the water will be released by the Marion County Coroner's Office at a later time, according to police.

This is a developing story.

