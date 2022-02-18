Driver dies after crashing into semitrailer on I-65 in White County

WHITE COUNTY — A driver was killed in a crash Friday on Interstate-65 after they ran into the back of a trailer being carried by another vehicle.

It happened 2:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes near U.S. 231., according to a news release from Indiana State Police.

Traffic in the area was stopped at the time due to earlier crashes.

The driver of a Dodge Dart failed to slow down for traffic and side-swiped a Jeep Wrangler, then rammed into a trailer carried by a Volvo semi-truck, police said.

State troopers and White County Sheriff's police responded shortly afterward, and the Dodge driver was pronounced dead at the scene

That person's identity has not yet been released.

Neither driver of the other vehicles was injured.