Family and Friends honor 5-year-old boy who died after being pulled from pool

INDIANAPOLIS-- A Indianapolis mother says she wants to make sure that her 5-year-old son will never be forgotten. After Metro Police say he was found dead after he was pulled out of a pool earlier this week.

“My son wouldn’t hurt a fly, he loved, loved being in the water,” Charisse Alexander said.

Willie Alexander Junior’s mom, Charisse Alexander said he enjoyed watching cartoons, riding his bike and spending time with his family.

Charisse said Willie would have turned 6 years old in July.

“My family is broken, we lost somebody on this earth that we will never get back again. My baby was special real special,”

Red and Blue balloons and stuffed animals were on display on Saturday as family and friends gathered for a balloon release.

“If I could tell him anything, I would tell him, son I love you so much, so much,” Alexander added.

Alexander said that her son was the light of her world, and he always had a smile on his face.

“I wish I could hug you again, and I promise I would hug you so tight that I would never let you go,” Alexander concluded.

Alexander says Willie went to the swimming pool that day with his family. The family calls his death a tragic accident.