Fountain Square residents share concerns about pedestrian safety after police pursuit, crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Those who live and work in Fountain Square say someone is always walking or biking in the area.

"There's even a guy who comes by on his unicycle every once in awhile," Tommy Moore said.

Dawn Olsen lives, works and plays in Downtown Indianapolis.

"I have not owned a car in six or so years," Olsen said.

Olsen bikes, walks and rides the bus around the city but says it isn't always safe.

"I have been hit by a driver before," Olsen, who is on the board of the Fountain Fletcher District Association, said.

On Wednesday, Olsen was running nearby when an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department pursuit ended in a crash at Shelby Street and East Morris Street.

"I realized this was a major wreck. There was a car almost driven through the front of what was Thunderbird," Olsen said.

Olsen wants to see a multi faceted approach to improving pedestrian safety, including protective bike lanes, concrete bollards and drivers respecting pedestrians.

"Think about if it was someone you love walking across the street. Not everybody is always alert, people have things going on in their day, maybe they're not always paying attention to what's going on. Both sides need to be cautious," Moore, who works in Fountain Square, said.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works shared the following statement.

"Based on an analysis of the area and historic crash data, Indy DPW made the decision last year to install flexible delineators atop the existing concrete curb. This infrastructure provides visual cues for drivers and physical separation for bike lane users, while avoiding costly and time-intensive repairs required by the previous steel bollards. Because of these changes, the Shelby Street cycle track has remained open and accessible following yesterday’s crash.

Residents are reminded to obey traffic laws and give care when driving, especially in highly populated areas."