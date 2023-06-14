Four injured after car drives into Denny's restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people sent to the hospital following an accident on the city's northeast side.

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a car that drove into the Denny's, located in the 6200 block of East 82nd Street on Wednesday morning. Three people inside the restaurant, plus the driver were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries from the accident.

Initial investigation indicates the driver may have had a medical issue that led to the accident. However, that is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.