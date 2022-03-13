Fund accepting donations to help injured IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan

INDIANAPOLIS — As IMPD officer Thomas Mangan continues to recover from his injuries, the community support is also continuing for him and his family.

Mangan was released from the hospital Friday after being shot on Feb. 27.

The Central Indiana Police Foundation and Professional Police Officers Credit Union are accepting donations to assist Mangan. These two organizations are the only approved non-profit organizations assigned this role by IMPD and the Mangan family.

Mangan was responding to a report of a crash in Fountain Square when gunfire was exchanged and both he and the suspect were wounded. Police said Mangan suffered damage to his Adam's apple and voice box.

Family members have said it wasn't clear whether Mangan would be able to speak, breathe or swallow normally again.

Donations may be made online or checks can be mailed to:

Professional Police Officers Credit Union

RE: Officer Thomas Mangan

1502 Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN 46201

IMPD has also received hundreds of cards for Mangan and his family. Those can be mailed to the IMPD Southeast District at 1150 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46203.