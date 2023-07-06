Watch Now
Governor Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Indiana State Trooper Aaron Smith

Posted at 8:41 AM, Jul 06, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb has directed flags to be flown at half-staff throughout the State of Indiana on Friday to honor and remember fallen Indiana State Trooper Aaron Smith, who was killed in the line of duty last week.

Governor Holcomb is requesting that all businesses and residents in Indiana to lower their flags to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, July 7.

Trooper Smith was killed in the line of duty last week while deploying stop sticks during a pursuit.

Funeral arrangements for Trooper Smith can be found here.

