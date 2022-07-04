Two Indianapolis homes destroyed, four others damaged after Monday fire

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department says nine people are displaced after a fire Monday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the 10000 block of Park Glen Court around 1:30 p.m. That's near East 16th Street and North Mitthoefer Road.

IFD says one homeowner told them they smelled burning plastic in the garage and found heavy sparks coming from the electrical box.

The fire extended to the house next door and IFD says both are a total loss and the families lost everything.

Two adults, four children and one dog lived in the primary fire home, while three adults and one dog lived in the second home.

No injuries were reported and both families had insurance.

Four other homes have exterior siding damage due to the fire's heat.

On Sunday night, a west side fire heavily damaged a woman's home that she was renting.

In Fishers, one home was destroyed and two others were damaged Sunday afternoon.