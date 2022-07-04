Westside woman’s home catches fire which appears to be from fireworks

INDIANAPOLIS—The Indianapolis Fire Department is urging citizens to take part in public firework displays as the ground remains dry.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, most of Indiana remains abnormally dry with some areas in a moderate drought. The department says when responding to fires over the last few weeks, residents are saying that fireworks caused the fire.

"Neighbors are reporting that people in their neighborhood are shooting off fireworks and the fireworks are landing either on or nearby their structure,” said Rita Reith with the Indianapolis Fire Department. “With conditions as dry as they are, it's going to catch whatever it can on fire."

RELATED: We need rain. July outlook gives us a look into whether we can expect relief.

One woman on Indianapolis' west side says her house caught on fire due to her neighbors lighting fireworks off in their backyard.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the fire started just after 10 p.m. Sunday night. Firefighters had to visit her home three times in 24 hours because portions of the fire kept smoldering and smoking, creating a risk for the house to catch on fire again. Rebecca Booher, who was renting her home on Sharon Avenue, says her neighbors alerted her son and his wife to the fire that took over the back of their home.

This home owner on Sharon Ave says this is the 3rd time the fire department has had to come to her home after fireworks caused her house to catch on fire. As we were getting ready to do an interview the fire started smoldering again. Full story tonight on @wrtv pic.twitter.com/5Dwh4TOP10 — Meredith Hackler (@MhacklerTV) July 4, 2022

"They broke in through the front door because my son and his wife and their dogs live upstairs,” Booher said. “If it hadn't have been for them and their alertness, my son and his wife may not have made it out."

Due to the dry conditions, Booher says she her family chose not to light off fireworks this year. While her son and daughter-in-law were able to get out safely, they did lose one of their dogs in the fire.

"People need to use their heads and be safe,” said Booher. “I know it's Fourth of July, I know it's fun, but come on guys at [the] risk of life? Even if it is just [an] animal?”

10:19 PM - Neighbors act quickly to alert occupants at 1324 Sharon Ave after they say fireworks are to blame for a fire that broke out on the back deck. The husband (23) & wife (24) grabbed 1 dog & evacuated OK. 2 dogs unaccounted for. Under Control in 20 minutes. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/vuvCenvn1E — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) July 4, 2022

Booher's neighborhood has several houses close together. The fire department says that’s when fireworks can be the most dangerous to set off.

"Some of these neighborhoods are so condensed and tightly packed with homes that it doesn't take long for an ember to travel from one place to the next and quickly catch a house on fire, " said Reith.

As Booher sifts through the remainder of her things, she hopes hearing her story will encourage people to be respectful of their neighbors.

The fire department is working to confirm if fireworks are the cause.