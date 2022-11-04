IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan, others honored at IMPD ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS — February 27, 2022 is a day that forever changed the life of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officer Thomas Mangan.

Mangan was shot in the neck while responding to a call in Fountain Square. After shots were fired, his partner, Officer Dan Majors and four other officers rushed to help their wounded colleague.

IMPD says less than five minutes after the gunfire ended, firefighters on IFD Engine 3 arrived at the scene. The four firefighters went into the scene, loaded Mangan into the fire engine and met an ambulance on the way to the hospital.

"There's family that is blood related; there's a really tight bond that's there. Family is also who God puts in your life and [who] are there for you. Out in the community you don't know who those people are until you say hi to them," Mangan said.

On Friday, Mangan was awarded the Purple Heart and Medal of Valor. Officer Majors was also awarded a Medal of Valor. The IFD firefighters each got a life-saving certificate.

Provided by IMPD

Mangan said the event brought tears to his eyes and he expressed his gratitude for those around him. The shooting damaged his Adam's apple and voice box and he has been working on speech exercises as his voice strengthens.

"I can also thank all of them in person and thank them personally since I haven't been able to thank them in the past when I couldn't speak," Mangan said.