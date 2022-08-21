'It hasn't been easy': Injured IMPD officer, wife share health update and message of thanks

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly six months after he was shot in the line of duty, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Thomas Mangan is sharing an update on his recovery.

In a new video released by IMPD Sunday, Mangan, with his wife Emory Mangan by his side, shared moments from his journey.

"Health wise, I'm doing so much better than doctors even thought," Tommy said.

Mangan was shot on February 27 when he responded to a report of a crash in Fountain Square. Police said the shooting left him with "significant damage" to his laryngeal cartilage, known as the Adam's apple, and voice box.

He was released from the hospital on March 11. He says remembering that moment "really uplifts his heart."

"It hasn't been easy, the load has seemed very heavy at times but being able to have faith and have that load be lightened is, I believe, the only way that it is possible to make it through. Not only make it through, but grow stronger through it," Tommy said.

Tommy says Emory has been by his side every day and there for him.

Provided/IMPD Thomas and Emory Mangan

"We've known a deeper love and known God's love more through all of the letters and phone calls and people stopping by," Tommy said.

During his recovery, the Mangans have received hundreds of cards from people across America.

"Just to read just the kind words of people we don't even know and how they're praying for us and thinking of us, that support and encouragement — it was so uplifting to end every day with that," Emory said. "We were still just reeling from what had happened and grappling with the changes, not knowing what the future would hold in terms of Tommy's health."

Tommy shared a message for his fellow IMPD colleagues, who have helped support him during and after his hospital stay.

"You're not alone. You also have a community that is backing you up. Also allow each other to bear your burdens and open up to them because I've learned by doing that that it all is worth it," Tommy shared.

Another surgery for Tommy is planned for September to revise the scar on his neck. He also continues physical therapy and speech exercises.

You can watch the full video with Tommy and Emory below.