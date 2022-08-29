Watch Now
Officer who was shot and critically injured in Feb. finds strength in his faith

"Law Enforcement is not a job about glamour or about yourself. It's about service."
Provided
IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan
Posted at 5:31 PM, Aug 29, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Thomas Mangan was shot and critically injured in February of this year while chasing a suspect in Fountain Square.

Mangan had been struck in the neck and suffered significant damage to his Adam's apple and voice box.

IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan in the hospital.

Thomas Mangan and his wife, Emory Mangan have found a source of strength after living through the worst.

"I would say 'Tommy you're so strong. You got this Tommy.' He would just shake his head — he would say no. 'I'm weak but GOD is strong.'" Emory Mangan said.

Thomas Mangan credits faith as the driving force that keeps them going.

"There's lots of times, through difficult times, in life, there aren't words for what you need," Thomas Mangan said. "Having someone right here to hold your hand and lean on and support, when too weak has made all the difference."

Thomas Mangan also credits his wife as the best support there could be during this difficult time.

IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan and his wife, Emory Mangan.

"Some people, through difficult circumstances, wouldn't hold it together with big changes and end up leaving. Because her love for me is steadfast and unconditional she's still here with me."

Thomas Mangan is focused on his next surgery in a matter of weeks.

"Law Enforcement is not a job about glamour or about yourself. It's about service." Thomas Mangan said.

