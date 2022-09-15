IMPD searching 2008-12 Chevy Malibu linked to fatal hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities have identified a vehicle that may be linked to one of Indianapolis’ 19 hit-and-run fatalities this year.
According to IMPD, a 2008-12 Chevy Malibu with front passenger and windshield damage is believed to be the vehicle that hit and killed a man on the southwest side of the city on August 7.
The vehicle’s color is unknown at the time, according to IMPD.
Officers found the male victim while responding about 11:40 p.m. on August 7 to the intersection of Mooresville and Mann roads, near Kentucky Avenue, for a report of a person struck.
Police told WRTV at the scene that the male victim was confirmed dead. A damaged walker was seen laying on the ground in the area.
