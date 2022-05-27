Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

IMPD searching for missing man last heard from May 10

Man told his family he was in downtown Indianapolis
robert ward missing web.png
Photo Provided/IMPD
Police in Indianapolis are asking for help finding Robert Ward Jr., who was last heard from on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, and possibly in downtown Indianapolis.
robert ward missing web.png
Posted at 11:56 AM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 11:56:40-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for help finding a man missing who told his family on May 10 he was in downtown Indianapolis.

Robert Lee Ward, Jr., 64, is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to a press release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

He was last seen in the 1000 block of Groff Avenue, according to the release. He was last seen wearing a gold T-shirt, black winter coat, dark blue jogging pants and black tennis shoes.

He is possibly carrying a plastic shopping bag with clothes inside.

Anyone who sees Ward is asked to call 911 immediately.

Information on his whereabouts can also be reported to the department's missing persons unit at 317-327-6160 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

TOP STORIES: Indiana DNR captain comments on illegal joy ride on I-465 in Indianapolis | Gun pulled on teen during alleged road rage incident on Indy's south side | 'Tis the season for large morels in Indiana | Fogle co-conspirators Taylor and Baldwin sentenced for producing child sexual abuse material | Boone County tenants being forced out by investment group

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here for more info!