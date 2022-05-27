IMPD searching for missing man last heard from May 10

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for help finding a man missing who told his family on May 10 he was in downtown Indianapolis.

Robert Lee Ward, Jr., 64, is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to a press release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

He was last seen in the 1000 block of Groff Avenue, according to the release. He was last seen wearing a gold T-shirt, black winter coat, dark blue jogging pants and black tennis shoes.

He is possibly carrying a plastic shopping bag with clothes inside.

Anyone who sees Ward is asked to call 911 immediately.

Information on his whereabouts can also be reported to the department's missing persons unit at 317-327-6160 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.