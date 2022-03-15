IMPD searching for missing man who may need medical attention

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for a man last seen Monday in Indianapolis who may be in need of medical attention.

Christopher Howard is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to a press release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants, black boots and a brown baseball hat, according to the release.

He may be armed and anyone who sees Howard is asked to not approach and call 911 immediately.

Information on his whereabouts can also be submitted to missing persons detectives at 317-327-6160 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).