IMPD seeking community's help locating missing 17-year old

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons Detectives are asking for the public's help in locating 17-year-old Henry Ingram.

Ingram is described as 5’,7”, 120 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in the 3400 block of North Onley St. Detectives say Ingram may require medical attention.

If located, please call 911 immediately or contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS) if you believe you have any information regarding Ingram's whereabouts.