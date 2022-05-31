Washington Co. community holding memorial service for unidentified boy Wednesday

SALEM — As investigators work to learn the name of a young boy found dead last month, the community is continuing to remember him.

The boy's life will be honored at a memorial service on Wednesday, June 1 at Weather's Funeral Home in Salem. It will be live streamed for those who cannot attend.

Last week, Indiana State Police revealed he died from an electrolyte imbalance and gastroenteritis.

The autopsy lists the child's age as unknown, but investigators believe the child is about 5 years old, based on the report. He's described as Black, about 4 feet tall, with a slender build and short hair.

Indiana State Police say the boy was found in a suitcase in a wooded area of New Pekin around the 7000 block of East Holder Rd. on April 16. A photo of the suitcase provided by Indiana State Police shows it had a distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back.

Provided/Indiana State Police Police say the body of a boy was found inside this suitcase Saturday, April 16 in the 7000 block of East Holder Road in Washington County.

ISP says they're not ruling out that the boy is from out of the country.

A national tip line has been established. Police say they have received nearly hundreds of calls from the public, but none have led to the identification of the boy.

"Investigators are thankful for all the tips that are coming in but ask that the public does not send information on children already documented as missing at this time. Investigators say those cases are already being looked into," ISP said.

Tips can be submitted to 1-888-437-6432. The post's 800 number only works within the State of Indiana.

You can also contact Detective Matt Busick with the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg at 1-812-248-4374 or 1-800-872-6743.