'It's a forever hurt': Jessica Masker's family hangs new fliers as the search for her continues

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of an Indianapolis woman missing since 2013 are continuing their push for answers and asking for information about what happened to their daughter and sister.

Jessica Masker was last seen on April 15, 2013, on the city's east side near Washington and Dequincy streets.

"She is an amazing person. She's really fun to be around. A lot of people don't understand when someone goes missing how it is to not have that person around," Jessica's youngest sister, Ashley Masker, said. "It was always a good time [with her around] ... you just had to be around her."

Jessica's sisters and parents met Saturday to post flyers around the city to remind the community that she is still missing.

"We're not gonna ever forget she's missing and we want to make sure the world knows her name as well," Jason Edwards, Jessica's brother, said. "Everybody that knows her name is one step closer to getting the information that we need to bring her home and get that closure that we deserve."

The family says not having the closure is a "forever hurt." They say someone knows something and that's why they continue to put her name out there and raise awareness about her case.

"To have our questions answered would, it would help us a lot. With her not being here and us not knowing anything, it's us holding on to hope and faith and just every night thinking she'll be here tomorrow, we'll get a phone call, we'll know something if she's still here or if she's not," Ashley said. "It's just hard because we don't have that closure ... it's been so long and it's so hard, but if she could come home it would mean everything."

If you have any information, you can always call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS anonymously.

