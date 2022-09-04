Man killed after tire on car 'fails,' causes car to strike utility pole in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY — A 32-year-old Frankfort man was killed in a single-car crash Saturday afternoon in Clinton County.
Casey Bybee-McGill was killed after the right rear tire of the 1998 red Ford Taurus "failed," causing the vehicle to slide, cross the center line and strike a utility pole, according to a Facebook post from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
The crash was reported around 3:35 p.m. in the 1700 block of South Prairie Avenue.
Bybee-McGill was the only person in the car, according to the post.
The Clinton County Coroner's office is waiting for toxicology results, according to the post.
