Man killed after tire on car 'fails,' causes car to strike utility pole in Clinton County

Posted at 10:34 PM, Sep 03, 2022
CLINTON COUNTY — A 32-year-old Frankfort man was killed in a single-car crash Saturday afternoon in Clinton County.

Casey Bybee-McGill was killed after the right rear tire of the 1998 red Ford Taurus "failed," causing the vehicle to slide, cross the center line and strike a utility pole, according to a Facebook post from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

The crash was reported around 3:35 p.m. in the 1700 block of South Prairie Avenue.

Bybee-McGill was the only person in the car, according to the post.

The Clinton County Coroner's office is waiting for toxicology results, according to the post.

