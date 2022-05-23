Marion County sheriff fires detention deputy who released murder suspect

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County detention deputy has been fired after the Marion County sheriff said they did not verify they were releasing the correct inmate and accidentally released a murder suspect.

Marion County Sheriff's Office Capt. Mitch Gore said Sheriff Kerry Forestal "personally conducted an administrative review on Friday" and fired the deputy for violating three rules and regulations.

On Thursday evening, the deputy released Noah Edwards, who was arrested on Friday morning by the office's warrant services team, Gore said.

In a statement last week, Gore said "it's obvious proper procedures were not followed."

Edwards, 23, was arrested on May 1 and charged with murder in connection with the death of Sheridan Tom Jr., on Werges Avenue back in April. Two other people were also arrested in the case.

On Monday, Gore said the internal affairs investigation is still ongoing and additional details will be released at the conclusion.

WRTV Digital Executive Producer Katie Cox contributed to this report.