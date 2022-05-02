Mother loses one newborn twin after emergency c-section following head-on crash in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY — A mother lost one of her newborn twins during an emergency cesarean section following a head-on crash over the weekend in Wayne County.

The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 17000 block of Lamar Road, about five miles north of Hagerstown.

The mother, 24, of Hagerstown, was taken to a hospital for an emergency C-section to deliver the twins and get treatment for other injuries, Sheriff Randy Retter said in a press release. One of the newborns didn't survive.

She was nine months pregnant, Retter said.

An investigation found a 44-year-old driver, of Indianapolis, moved left of center for a homeowner mowing their yard near a hill crest and crashed head-on into the mother, Retter said. The driver from Indianapolis was also taken to a hospital with injuries from the crash.

Retter said the condition of the mother, second newborn twin and the other driver are unknown as of Monday morning.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.