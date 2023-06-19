Neighbors concerned about cars driving on the Monon Trail in Carmel

CARMEL — The Monon Trail is popular for walkers, joggers, bicyclists and skaters, but it isn't meant for cars.

It's a dangerous issue that WRTV has been tracking for the past several years in both Indianapolis and Carmel.

Although many areas have seen improvements, installed blockages and added additional signage, the problem persists.

The latest area of concern is Carmel near the performing art center. Viewers say they've seen a number of cars driving down the trails, some right next to people trying to walk or bike.

Many have shared their videos with us as well. Some show drivers that appear to be completely lost as they navigate their way on the trail before realizing they aren't supposed to be there and turning around.

It's an issue many neighbors are calling a public safety risk that they see daily.

"The Monon, it's where you walk, you bike, you know, you do stuff on your feet. Not really on four wheels," Caylin Henderson said.

The city tells WRTV they are working to clear up the confusion and stop the problem.

So far, cones have been placed at the entrance that many of the drivers appear to have been using to turn onto the trail.

Lt. Tim Byrne said due to nearby construction, Carmel Pd has received reports of cars on the Monon trail. Carmel police have put temporary cones out and is working with other city departments to come up with a better long term solution. Officers are keeping their eyes out to the best they can and if they find someone driving on the trail will cite them and possibly take civil litigation because drivers can cause damage to the trail. Carmel Police Department

In April, DPW, installed bollards on the Pennsy trail on the east side and on the Monon trail.

Bollards are posts meant to prevent vehicles from driving on the trails and jeopardizing the safety of runners, walkers, and bicyclists.

Some people using the trail say if they see it they try and stop it from happening.

"I've never seen a car," Richard Eisgruber told WRTV's Kaitlyn Kendall. "But if I did, trust me I'd stop the owner and say get this thing off here."

Some neighbors said they hope more signage is placed to stop this from happening.

This year, the city of Indianapolis took steps to prevent cars from driving on two of its trails.